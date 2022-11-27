TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can’t marry a lady above 26 years”…

“Why do some men set such boundaries?” – Leaked…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money…

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Davido‘s father is trending after pausing a family photo to inquire about his daughter-in-law, Chioma Adeleke.

The Adeleke family is dishing out family goals, and fans can’t help but admire their seemingly unbreakable bond.

READ ALSO

Ademola’s inauguration: Davido steps out in style for the…

“He threatened me with poison whenever I refuse…

Recall that TheinfoNG earlier reported that Davido made his first public appearance today to show support for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who was sworn in as the next Governor of Osun State.

While taking family photos, Davido’s father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, paused to inquire about Chioma’s whereabouts. David then responds to his father in an inaudible tone.

Fans have been gushing about Davido and his family’s love for his wife, Chioma.

See the video below;

In reactions, Nayomee wrote, “Daddy said, where’s Chioma?

One Thecheress wrote, “You can tell from this that Davido’s father doesn’t joke with Chioma. Listen to how he asked with fierce “Where’s Chioma???? Awwwn God bless you

One Dazzling wrote, “Awww so lovey Davido’s dad asking where is Chioma

Janeylicious Jackson wrote, “When your father-in-law loves you just as you love their son…now David where’s Chioma?

One Foresightliving wrote, “Where is Chioma she is coming P man… If you are good gou will never be forgotten I am sure of that

One Keisha Wesley wrote, “A father in love

One Phapi Victor wrote, “The whole family so concerned about their wife Chi, the Adelekes are such a sweet family”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can’t marry a lady above 26 years” – Man reveals…

“Why do some men set such boundaries?” – Leaked chat between…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding…

Single mom regrets giving up 3-year-old daughter for adoption to please…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike share romantic moment ahead of white wedding in…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly…

Why I am not thinking of marriage at my age – Actor, Timini Egbuson reveals

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

Ademola’s inauguration: Davido steps out in style for the first time since his…

Single mother who works as maid reveals how she miraculously met her wealthy…

“The most important thing in my life is gone” – Ese Eriata tearfully mourns mom

IVD returns to Instagram, makes suicidal threats over his kids

Why I rejected my baby daddy’s marriage proposal after dating for 8 years…

“Is she really 52?” – Kate Henshaw scatters dance floor at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More