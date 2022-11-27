“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

Davido‘s father is trending after pausing a family photo to inquire about his daughter-in-law, Chioma Adeleke.

The Adeleke family is dishing out family goals, and fans can’t help but admire their seemingly unbreakable bond.

Recall that TheinfoNG earlier reported that Davido made his first public appearance today to show support for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who was sworn in as the next Governor of Osun State.

While taking family photos, Davido’s father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, paused to inquire about Chioma’s whereabouts. David then responds to his father in an inaudible tone.

Fans have been gushing about Davido and his family’s love for his wife, Chioma.

See the video below;

In reactions, Nayomee wrote, “Daddy said, where’s Chioma?

One Thecheress wrote, “You can tell from this that Davido’s father doesn’t joke with Chioma. Listen to how he asked with fierce “Where’s Chioma???? Awwwn God bless you

One Dazzling wrote, “Awww so lovey Davido’s dad asking where is Chioma

Janeylicious Jackson wrote, “When your father-in-law loves you just as you love their son…now David where’s Chioma?

One Foresightliving wrote, “Where is Chioma she is coming P man… If you are good gou will never be forgotten I am sure of that

One Keisha Wesley wrote, “A father in love

One Phapi Victor wrote, “The whole family so concerned about their wife Chi, the Adelekes are such a sweet family”.