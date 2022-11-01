TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny emerges

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Following the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, a video of the child with his nanny has surfaced online.

The video, which was originally posted on TikTok and later shared on Instagram, depicted the three-year-old with his nanny on various occasions.

Ifeanyi was an energetic little boy who was often seen playing with his minder. They appeared to have a good relationship.

However, the release of the video of Ifeanyi with his nanny only raised questions among Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

After the clip of the three-year-old with his minder made the rounds online, many Nigerians started to ask questions as they demanded to know what happened that led to the little boy’s demise.

Read what some of them had to say below:

oluwatoyin.mutiat.77: “Where were they when the baby went to pool hmmmmm.”

nwamaka14: “If he’s a super active child then it means u need to be super active too. You failed to protect him.”

rvdi_567: “Were they qualified Nannies though?”

orefejobabawale: “You go talk how the matter take happen, if you like post video… We must know how e take happen.”

raymond_agaba1: “I am so upset and heartbroken. He needs to fire the whole crew. Wt*f”

jyromuch_designz: “Where were they when the boy opened the door and went outside?”

