TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

Why dating okadamen may be a wiser choice than dating bankers – Man advises ladies

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user has taken to the micro blogging platform to dole out relationship advice to single women.

The man implied that dating a commercial bike man, colloquially known as Okada, maybe better than dating a banker.

The man who is identified as Zayyad compared the monthly earnings of bankers and the daily turnover of motorcycle riders.

READ ALSO

Man with 18 children, 46 grandchildren gives testimony as he…

How will you cheat on me with a guy that drives 2007 Camry…

He pointed out that although a typical banker earns N80,000 per month, an okadaman earns N6,000 each day, which, when multiplied by 30 days, results in N180,000 at the end of the month.

Following the breakdown on his Twitter profile, @Itz zayyad1 user Zayyad urged women to make informed decisions.

He wrote; ”Banker: N80k monthly

Okada Man: N6k daily,that’s N180k monthly.

Ladies Choose wisely 😂 😝”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of Ifeanyi speaks…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

Man screams in fear as female photographer suddenly goes into trance during…

The revelation was taken for granted – Davido’s foster brother…

Wizkid deletes album promotion, sympathizes with Davido

Man with 18 children, 46 grandchildren gives testimony as he marks 100th…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

My girlfriend Gracious has been the one feeding me – James Brown’s…

Is there any boarding daycare? – Nigerian man asks after his toddler destroyed…

Twin brothers celebrate their 80th birthday

Why dating okadamen may be a wiser choice than dating bankers – Man advises…

Man who married single mum discovers she cheated on him with her baby daddy

I am very sorry for not revealing this – Prophet speaks on Davido’s…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More