Why dating okadamen may be a wiser choice than dating bankers – Man advises ladies

A Twitter user has taken to the micro blogging platform to dole out relationship advice to single women.

The man implied that dating a commercial bike man, colloquially known as Okada, maybe better than dating a banker.

The man who is identified as Zayyad compared the monthly earnings of bankers and the daily turnover of motorcycle riders.

He pointed out that although a typical banker earns N80,000 per month, an okadaman earns N6,000 each day, which, when multiplied by 30 days, results in N180,000 at the end of the month.

Following the breakdown on his Twitter profile, @Itz zayyad1 user Zayyad urged women to make informed decisions.

He wrote; ”Banker: N80k monthly

Okada Man: N6k daily,that’s N180k monthly.

Ladies Choose wisely 😂 😝”