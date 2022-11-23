Why I can’t have only one boyfriend – BBNaija star, Angel reveals

Angel Agnes Smith popularly known as Angel has disclosed why she can’t have only one boyfriend.

In a post on Twitter, the reality TV star, said she can’t settle with one boyfriend because she feels bad for lonely boys.

“Sometimes I want to have only one boyfriend and then I think about all the single men that are lonely and I feel sad for them 😔👍🏿.”

One Queenpet said, “please don’t kill me with laughter🤣🤣🤣🤣when did you become a comedian huh!”

Zion wrote, “Angel, no matter how generous you may want to, you can’t go around, so no need to worry, Every malam with him kettle, let them carry their Cross😂😂😂😂😂

Bold added, “My dear, you can never see any man that is lonely..”

OG Smith said, “Angel are sympathy for we men that are single 😜oshey

I have waiting for u since the 90s.”

Jacob_Joseph wrote, “yeah like me single and lonely and is really a boring thing to be single and all alone right now I’m tired of it beautiful”.

