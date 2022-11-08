Why I die in all my movies – Actor Deyemi opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actor, Deyemi, has revealed why he dies in every blockbuster movie he acts.

A Twitter user had observed that Deyemi was always dying in all interesting movies he had featured in, and gathered the courage to ask just to confirm.

He asked him on Twitter:

“Why is @_deyemi dying in every banger film tho?”

Deyemi in turn responded that it was because of how high his rates were and added that his bills were so high that one would even want to k*ll him in real life.

He responded to the tweet saying:

“Bruh e fit be say na budget cause am o! If I bill you my daily rate you fit wan Kee me for real life! 😂.”

 

