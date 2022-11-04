Why I disowned my mother – Kemi Olunloyo’s first son opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo’s son has taken to his insta story to publicly disown his mother saying he doesn’t take her seriously.

Her son, Enitan, with the handle @eni2171987 on Instagram, attacked his mother, saying that she abandoned him early in life.

In his words:

“The reason that I don’t do thanksgiving like I used to because my mom or should I say, Kemi have the audacity to treat me any kind of way. And the reason why I turn my back on her cos she don’t care about her own flesh and blood family, but herself. 

“That’s why I am still no longer her son. Because she’s already famous and a pathetic fool she is and when i realize that after all these years and secretly told myself. She would have been locked up in GA after 14 years ago. I was in the house all alone. No food no electricity!”

Kemi Olunloyo is alleged to be a mother of three sons from three different fathers.

 

