Why I disowned my mother – Kemi Olunloyo’s first son opens up

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo’s son has taken to his insta story to publicly disown his mother saying he doesn’t take her seriously.

Her son, Enitan, with the handle @eni2171987 on Instagram, attacked his mother, saying that she abandoned him early in life.

In his words:

“The reason that I don’t do thanksgiving like I used to because my mom or should I say, Kemi have the audacity to treat me any kind of way. And the reason why I turn my back on her cos she don’t care about her own flesh and blood family, but herself.

“That’s why I am still no longer her son. Because she’s already famous and a pathetic fool she is and when i realize that after all these years and secretly told myself. She would have been locked up in GA after 14 years ago. I was in the house all alone. No food no electricity!”

Kemi Olunloyo is alleged to be a mother of three sons from three different fathers.