Why I killed my co-wife with a pistle – 20-year-old lady confesses

A 20-year-old woman identified as Ibrahim Maryam has confessed to the murder of her husband’s first wife, Hafsat Ibrahim who is 32 years old.

When asked the reason for the murder, Maryam said the deceased sent a boy to give her a lump of meat which is known as Tsire and it caused abnormality in her system.

According to the husband, Ibrahim Sambo who went to report the unfortunate incident to the police, Maryam had gone to the kitchen in a fury and grabbed the pestle, went to the first wife’s room and hit her while she was sleeping.

The victim was rushed to the primary health center but was pronounced dead by a medical doctor there.

The report by the spokesperson of the state police command, Ahmed Walil;

“On the 22nd of November 2022, at about 6:00pm, One Ibrahim Sambo, male (40) of Gar village Pali ward, Alkaleri LGA, came to Maina-maji Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that on the same date at about 12.00am, his second wife Maryam Ibrahim, (20) of the same address armed with a pestle entered into his first wife room, Hafsat Ibrahim (32), of the same address and hit her with the pestle on the head.

As a result, the victim sustained a serious degree of injury and was evacuated to a primary health care center in Gar village where she was certified dead by the medical doctor.

Upon receiving the report, a team of detectives attached to the command swung into action and arrested the suspect.

During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime. she revealed that on tuesday, 22nd November 2022 at about 11:00 a.m., the deceased (Hafsat Ibrahim), sent her son, Abdulaziz Ibrahim (5) with a lump of fried meat known as (Tsire) to give her (Maryam). After eating the meat, she started feeling abnormal and she then vomitted the meat.

Thereafter, she (the suspect) called one Faiza Hamisu, female, of the same address, the wife of her husband’s younger brother, and told her exactly what happened.

She added that the said Faiza told her that it was probably an ulcer; she(Faiza), then gave her an ulcer drug”