“Why I laugh everytime someone says Nollywood isn’t politics” – Actress Hilda Dokubo spills

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Hilda Dokubo, a Nollywood actress, has revealed her reaction whenever anyone questioned her political ambitions or celebrities who engage in politics.

The veteran said on her Instagram that she always laughs when people say “Nollywood isn’t politics.”

For her, there is no distinction between an actor leaving acting for politics and another leaving acting for law.

The veteran observed that people always assume that someone will remain where they were last seen.

“I laugh eveytime somebody says Politics is not Nollywood o, Hilda leave politics and face acting. I laugh because it’s not too different from leave acting and go study law. People will always assume that you will remain where they last saw you, that was why on the 3rd day the women returned to the tomb to seek Jesus, even when he ore informed them that he will rise on the 3rd day. Getting ready for my next responsibility. Please go and collect your PVC. You need it to vote right”.

