Why I rejected my baby daddy’s marriage proposal after dating for 8 years – Lady opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

A South African woman has revealed why she rejected her baby daddy’s marriage proposal after dating for eight years.

She opened up about how they’ve been struggling while dating, and stated that she wouldn’t want to continue like that in marriage.

In her words:

“I dated my baby dad for 8years. Best relationship of my life🥺. NEVER cheated. He proposed marriage early this year. I declined. Guy moved on🤡it hurts, it hurts so bad. I did communicate my reasons nd I thought he understood kanti….😬

“Reasons: He’s a breadwinner. Still in a process of finishing his home, he’s going to varsity next year for 5-6yrs, next year there wont be an income, I asked him to atleast wait till I work. Our baby was 5months then. I was only thinking for HIM😒. It was how I saw things🌚 Its about his mental health.

How are you to juggle varsity, kid,wife,family? Nd the cost of living in varsity is way high. I wasn’t going to put him through that. If he had said “I got this” And explain how I wouldn’t have declined.

I do have a degree nd honors in psychology plz let’s not make this about me being a potential gold digger. Lets plan together. Let me work first nd lift the financial burden. Crazy how men in the tweet are all mad but you would be still mad when he hangs him self in Rez.

I was not wrong for thinking for him, he was my man who often helped me through my decisions aswell. We cnt all succumb to social pressure on getting married when we dnt have our finances right. He is wrong for not communicating and not living the relationship when he saw It wasn’t what he wanted. He dows have every right to move on. Given another chance I would still say NO, give me time to work or show me a solid plan on how you see this working. We struggled together and I was still willing to but not as a wife. U have a duty towards a wife But you Dnt towards a gf. I stay home, I eat home, my baby can get assistance at home but as a wife we wont get that luxury, it will be all on him, why y’all dnt get this 😂”.

See Post below:

