Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until they get married – Lady narrates

A lady with the handle @Chizobaogechuks on Twitter has narrated how her ex-fiance made her to lose trust in men.

As a christian, she agreed to staying celibate with her man as he was also a brother in the church until she made a shocking discovery.

She found out that the man also slept with his fellow men and that was why it was so easy for him to stay away from her in bed.

She said:

“Was in a no-s*x relationship with a brother and we were planning to get married until I noticed that “brother” was into men even his church guys and not women.

Since I discovered and broke up with him I am now scared of men who say no s*x before marriage. My trust was broken.”