By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has shared a funny video of a girl referring to him as her ‘boyfriend’ while on a movie set.

In a video, the lady was excited to announce that the living legend, as she described him, was her boyfriend on that particular movie set.

In her words:

“The living legend daddy ooo this is my boyfriend on this set. If you don’t believe, rest.”

Kanayo concurred while jokingly mocking the pink dress/costume she had on saying:

“My girlfriend on this set. In this mgbeke maiden dress. It’s nice working with you guys.”

They both looked very happy and shared a great chemistry and netizens are anticipating the outcome of the movie.

See full video here:

