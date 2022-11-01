Wizkid deletes album promotion, sympathizes with Davido

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Legendary singer, WizKid has deleted his album promotional tweet in order to show support for his colleague, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke who allegedly lost his only son.

The “Ojuelegba” singer was meant to release his album. “More Love; Less Ego” on the 4th of November, 2022.

His Twitter post, however, has now been pulled down after the news of Davido’s son’s alleged demise.

It would be recalled that the DMW boss’ son, Ifeanyi had reportedly drowned in the singer’s pool in his Banana Island home.

Reports have revealed that the singer and his fiancee, Chioma had been away on a family function in Ibadan when the tragic incident occured.

The Lagos Police Command has arrested the singer’s domestic staff following the incident.

