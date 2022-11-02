TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has expressed deep pain amid death of his colleague, Davido’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

He made a post of three broken heart emojis and even though words were not attached, the pain of the loss could be felt.

Recall that he has also postponed plans for his new release till further notice as respect to the soul of the little child.

Fans have joined their fave to mourn this great loss and this has also gone a long way to prove that there is not really any beef between the duo as insinuated by the fans.

Wizkid and a lot of other celebrities have come out to show their pain and hurt over this loss that has shaken everyone.

