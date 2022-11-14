TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido reportedly weds Chioma Rowland traditionally (Details)

“No man has approached me for marriage” – Sharon…

2face Idibia’s birthday message to Annie Idibia upsets fans

Woman who snatched her best friend’s husband gets dumped by him after giving birth

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A woman has reportedly ended up single again after snatching her best friend’s husband and getting married to him.

This is according to a Twitter user known as @Queenn_Ufuoma, who narrated how she is trying to recover from the heartbreak.

She said the lady who got married to her best friend’s husband after snatching him, took in for him, but he divorced her after she gave birth.

READ ALSO

Lady divorces husband one month into marriage because he…

“I no fit die alone” – HIV positive woman who mixes her…

Ufoma said the lady is now set to release a book about women’s empowerment.

She tweeted; ‘‘This one married her best friend’s husband, he abandoned her shortly after she gave birth then divorced her, now she’s launching a book because she’s a strong woman. Omo!!!”

See the post:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido reportedly weds Chioma Rowland traditionally (Details)

“No man has approached me for marriage” – Sharon Ifedi

2face Idibia’s birthday message to Annie Idibia upsets fans

Lady divorces husband one month into marriage because he insisted she signs off…

“Any relationship that’s real will not be perfect” –…

Mr Ibu’s daughter announces end of her marriage, reveals why she ended…

Bolanle Ninalowo gifts wife mansion for 18th wedding anniversary

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Peter Obi knows he can’t and won’t win in 2023 – Governor Soludo

Woman who snatched her best friend’s husband gets dumped by him after giving…

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints at her mother…

“Guys in their 30s are showing us pepper” – Uriel Oputa says she is…

29-year-old man goes emotional after parents sold properties to send him and his…

Man in pain as friend sells off N4 million car which he gifted him

“She must be a great teacher” – Heartwarming moment pupils…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More