“You are the strongest man I know” – Cubana Chief Priest celebrates Davido ahead of 30th birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Cubana Chief Priest, the nightlife entertainment boss, celebrates his friend and brother, Davido, ahead of his 30th birthday.

Davido will turn 30 tomorrow, November 21st, and his friends and associates can’t wait to celebrate him.

One of them, Cubana Chief priest took to his social media page, where he celebrated the talented singer in advance, adding that “Davido is the strongest man he knows”

He wrote:

“My Leader, My Brother, My Joy Giver, A Conqueror, A Warrior @davido Will Be 30 Tomorrow, Goodness & Mercies Shall Follow You All The Days Of Your Life.

You Are The Strongest Man I Know The Pain You Have Conquered In Life Can Destroy Many You Re Bullet Proof Bestie You Are My Champion Happy 30TH Birthday🎂 In Addy 001🇳🇬 What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger !!!! OBO No Go Minus. We Rise By Lifting Others”

See video below;

