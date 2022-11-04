You can become successful without exposing your body – BBNaija star, Cindy Okafor tells colleagues

Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Cindy Okafor has advised her female colleagues to stop practicing public display of nudity.

She lectured them about being able to succeed in their chosen career without having to open their bodies online and in public places.

The actress further explained that their intention is to go viral, which can be achieved with real talent and creativity.

Taking to her social media page, Cindy wrote; ”Nudity everywhere oo, my goodness.

You can also go viral or make it with Talent and Creativity. Excessive open body isn’t the only way, biko nu..”

See her post below:

