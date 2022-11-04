TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Cheating father dumbfounded as children confronts him, displays…

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Actress Halima Abubakar tackles colleagues

“This is the worst emotional imbalanced state I’ve…

You can become successful without exposing your body – BBNaija star, Cindy Okafor tells colleagues

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Cindy Okafor has advised her female colleagues to stop practicing public display of nudity.

She lectured them about being able to succeed in their chosen career without having to open their bodies online and in public places.

READ ALSO

Shippers gift Sheggz and Bella N1M each after being spotted…

“Person die, you dey talk rubbish” – Netizens berate Venita…

The actress further explained that their intention is to go viral, which can be achieved with real talent and creativity.

Taking to her social media page, Cindy wrote; ”Nudity everywhere oo, my goodness.
You can also go viral or make it with Talent and Creativity. Excessive open body isn’t the only way, biko nu..”

See her post below:

In other news; A Kenyan businessman has filed a lawsuit against a local bank for allegedly disclosing his private information to third parties without his permission.

Owner of New Mega Africa Ltd. Kirui Kamwibua is suing for Ksh1.48 billion in damages, including Ksh192 million for loss of income, Ksh1.2 billion for loss of goodwill, and Ksh92 million for loss of fixed assets (N5.5billion).

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Cheating father dumbfounded as children confronts him, displays evidence on big…

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Actress Halima Abubakar tackles colleagues

“This is the worst emotional imbalanced state I’ve ever been…

“She said she was coming to your house” – Nigerian mother confronts…

Man surprises actress girlfriend by proposing to her in the middle of movie…

“Time has come to fulfill my calling as minister of God” – Actor Yul Edochie…

Nigerian man arrested for killing his mother in the UK

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

You can become successful without exposing your body – BBNaija star, Cindy…

Ifeanyi: If anyone should face prosecution, it should be Davido, Chioma –…

Lady shares experience with husband after changing her name on his contact list…

Why you shouldn’t bring any of your babymamas to your son’s burial…

Man sues bank, demands N5.5bn for leaking information that he’s broke

Landlady removes tenant’s roof over unpaid rent in Delta (Video)

How to avoid falling into your boyfriend’s trap this december – Mike…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More