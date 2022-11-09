TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user named Chloe has stated that online vendors do not have the right to charge for delivery.

She said they do not have a physical store and it didn’t make any sense to charge for delivery for goods.

In her words:

“You cannot charge people for delivery when you don’t have a physical store.. make it make sense.”

Lungile however was perturbed and asked again just to be sure. She said:

“Huh? So I can only deliver if I have a physical store?” 

Yonela concurred to what Chloe said by adding:

“Lol hehake! You can only CHARGE for delivery when you have a physical store and people have a choice to pick up their parcels or shop at the store and not pay delivery.”

 

