“You can’t find me shouting because of N100M; it’s chicken change” – Beauty Tukura boasts (Video)

BBNaija star and former beauty queen, Beauty Tukura has bragged that 100 million naira is ‘chicken change’ to her.

The reality star said this in a video which is making the rounds on social media.

It would be recalled that the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates are currently on vacation in South Africa, a trip which had been sponsored by Pepsi.

While on a night out with friends, the beauty queen stated that she can’t be shouting because of 100 million naira as that amount is a ‘change’ to her.

hiebywhumey wrote: “Yen yen yen! Pple wey get money sef still appreciate every penny that comes their way.. beauty rest ijn”

glow_likegoldskincare wrote: “U nor fit shout for 100m but when u win miss Nigeria collect 3million u shout abv BOY”

ronnyeboony wrote: “If you really want to show class and that’s u way bigger ..maybe ds particular trip ..to Cape Town..u should have just gone to some Beautiful island and spoil urself silly… maybe … then everyone will know the bigger person”