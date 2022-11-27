“You left Bimbo with me and didn’t care when she was dying” — Lady slams IVD following suicide threat (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Young lady who allegedly drove the late Bimbo Ogbonna to the hospital after suffering severe burns criticizes the well-known businessman IVD for making suicide threats.

In an Instagram post, IVD, who is apparently being held in jail for the death of his wife, threatened to kill himself if he was denied access to his kids.

Ikechukwu Ogbonna was criticized on Instagram by a lady identified by the name, Lotus for being carefree as his wife was dying.

According to the lady, IVD left his late wife in her care while emphatically stating that he doe not care that she dies.

Watch the video below …

