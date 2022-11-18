You’re ungrateful – Portable says as he rough-handles his signee, Manny Monie (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular street-hop star, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has accused his signee, Manny Monie of ‘Zeh Nation’ of being ungrateful.

The Zazuu star uploaded a video to his social media accounts that showed him attacking Manny Monie, a signee.

Manny Monie allegedly tried to double cross Portable by hiring two music distributors without his knowledge, and Portable was observed berating Manny Monie for it.

The street-hop artist boasted about how he signed the musician to a record deal and promoted him, making him blow.

He further accused Manny of being a con artist and questioned why he would engage in fraud when he already had a lucrative career that allowed him to live a life of luxury.

A portion of the viral video, which is too graphic to broadcast, showed Portable physically dealing with the signee who was seated on the floor.

Watch the video below;

