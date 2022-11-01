“You’ve done more harm than good to me” – Phyna in tears as she tells her fans to stay out of her business

Ex Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Phyna has told her fans to mind their business and stop dragging her.

Some of them, she claimed, had hurt her more than they had helped, and she was unhappy with what they had been doing.

Phyna expressed her frustration with the ongoing dragging from various fanbases while crying and pointing out that she is only human.

The former hype woman, who was born in Edo, claimed that all she did was compete in the reality show, and there is nothing wrong with that.

The reality television actress claimed she has been through a lot and that it almost feels as like people are purposefully setting her off so she will experience despair.

The message, according to Phyna, is intended for both her own Phynation fan base and the supporters of her fellow performers.

She pleaded with her followers to avoid comparing her to the other BBNaija stars because they are all unique and some are bigger than her even if she won the competition.

The BBNaija winner said that she is not accustomed to the lifestyle of a celebrity and that everything going on has a bad impact on her.

Additionally, Phyna advised her fanbase to refrain from criticizing her rival fan bases or coworkers who disparage her on social media. She claimed that any fans who harass her are simply carrying out orders from or supporting their favorite BBNaija celebrity.

Watch the video below: