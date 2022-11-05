Yul Edochie narrates backlashes suffered for sending birthday note to crossdresser, Bobrisky (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Yul Edochie, a controversial Nollywood actor, recalls the backlash he received for wishing popular crossdresser, Bobrisky a happy birthday.

In a video posted online, the actor stated that he wished the crossdresser, whose birthday was on the last day of August, a happy birthday.

Trolls then flooded his social media DMs with accusations that he was having an affair with the transgender.

Yul stated that people should not judge others because they are not God.

He said:

“Earlier this year, I wished Bobrisky a happy a happy birthday with his picture posted on my Instagram page. And then my page literally blew up and went on fire. By the time I came back, I got thousands of messages on the post and then my DM was flooded with messages. Somebody actually sent me a DM and said that I’m sleeping with Bobrisky. Just because I wished him a happy birthday on my page.

“Someone even called me and requested that I pull down the post. Some people were even telling me how God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah. Are you God? Did God send you to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah?

Stop judging people, you are not God. Bobrisky is a human being like every other person. Why do we discriminate against people? We should stop all these. God said love your neighbour as yourself. Nigerians rest”.

Watch the video below:

