Zicsaloma gifts self new house as he celebrates birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Aloma Isaac Junior, also known as Zicsaloma, a well-known skit maker, celebrates his 31st birthday with a new house.

The comedian informed his followers and colleagues of the news via his Instagram page.

He uploaded a photo of himself in his ride and another slide showing the magnificent structure.

Zicsaloma sent himself birthday wishes and informed online users that the house was a present for himself.

Sharing the photos, the comic actor wrote;

“Happy birthday to me♥️🎂. 2nd Slide is a gift to myself. Please feel free to send in gift and ask for aza😃”

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija season seven winner, Phyna has bagged an endorsement deal with a skin care brand, Rixari Skin Secrets.

The reality star took to her social media page to make the announcement to her fans and colleagues.

She shared a video of herself doing a commercial for the skin care brand on her Instagram page.

Sharing the clip, she wrote:

“It’s a great privilege to announce to you all that I am now the brand ambassador to Rixari skin secrets @rixariskinsecrets

Having to maintaining a flawless skin has been a priority for me and Rixari Skin Secrets does a magnificent job, it is time to experience that flawless skin.”

