2023 Election: Netizens drag Mercy Johnson after she revealed her support for APC

Netizens have dragged Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson as she reveals her support for APC in the upcoming election.

On Wednesday night, Mercy Johnson shared images of her involvement with the ruling All Progressives Congress on her verified Instagram page, writing:

“ “Earlier today, I joined His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu and the incredible women leaders that make up the APC ‘Women Presidential Campaign Team’ at the APC women Southwest Rally. As a woman, wife to an APC candidate @princeodiokojie and mother, I am confident in the APC plan for women which is in line with the 35% affirmative action for women. From the goodwill messages and conversations with the women leaders, I was opportuned to hear from the horse’s mouth and I have renewed hope and confidence in the good intentions, great plans and actions to follow for the women of Nigeria and for the people of Nigeria. RenewedHope. VoteAPC. Odiwife.”

Some Nigerians were definitely disappointed by this, as they flooded her comment area to voice their displeasure.

See some comments below;

truly_jawdropping wrote: Wrong move. Yes, it’s good to support your husband but don’t endorse apc before Nigerians will move the notion to cancel you and I really love you, don’t ruin it.

Dreco_905 wrote: Support your Husband in peace. Don’t tell us rubbish about APC.

Immalove38 wrote: aren’t you tired of the damages this APC has caused to Nigerian people? Or have you collected back hand in order to support it. Madam you are on your own.

Chidinma554 wrote: Nigerian celebrities with selfish interests. Ndi want it. Odi egwu.

Mercy Johnson has previously faced criticism for her political stance.

Nigerians attacked her as well a few weeks ago when she was introduced as a member of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team.

Joke Silva, a seasoned actor and category chair, Fausat Balogun, Remi Oshodi, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Rose Odika, Sola Kosoko, Lanre Hassan (Iya Awero), Hajiya Nas, Lizzy Jay (Omo Ibadan), Princess Kalihat Bello, and others were on the team.