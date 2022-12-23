23-year-old influencer raises eyebrows after buying house and office worth over N100 million

An instagram infuencer, Maureen Nwokobia, has raised eyebrows after revealing that she acquired a house and office worth over N100 million.

The IG influencer wrote,

“Being able to achieve one of my biggest goals at just 23 years old makes me so grateful to God. Being a home owner!

“Opening my store and clinic. Owing multiple landed properties. Where do I begin my appreciation.”

Reacting, DJ Big N commented,

“Some of us know your benefactors ooo….Easy with the motivational speeches and grass to grace stories. After all, what God cannot do does not exist.”

Maureen found DJ Big N comment offensive and later blasted him in her reply,

“Focus on your dying career not on who someone’s benefactor is.”

See post below: