TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex…

23-year-old influencer raises eyebrows after buying house and office worth over N100 million

Entertainment
By Shalom

An instagram infuencer, Maureen Nwokobia, has raised eyebrows after revealing that she acquired a house and office worth over N100 million.

The IG influencer wrote,

“Being able to achieve one of my biggest goals at just 23 years old makes me so grateful to God. Being a home owner!

READ ALSO

“My 2022 dump” – Man shows off his account…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours”…

“Opening my store and clinic. Owing multiple landed properties. Where do I begin my appreciation.”

Reacting, DJ Big N commented,

“Some of us know your benefactors ooo….Easy with the motivational speeches and grass to grace stories. After all, what God cannot do does not exist.”

Maureen found DJ Big N comment offensive and later blasted him in her reply,

“Focus on your dying career not on who someone’s benefactor is.”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

“First million, first land, first proper house, first car” –…

The love is undiluted – Reactions as Flavour and his adopted son share emotional…

Man shares video of lady in his hotel room lying to her boyfriend via phone

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: Singer Paul Okoye and girlfriend jet off for the New Year holiday

Tobi Bakre releases family photo, reveals son’s face as he marks first…

33-yr-old virgin reveals its challenging finding a virgin lady to marry

“Santa was in here”: 3-year-old girl overjoyed after mom secretly…

23-year-old influencer raises eyebrows after buying house and office worth over…

“Why I can no longer use public transportation” – Man narrates…

“The love is deep”: Reactions as madam surprises house help with a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More