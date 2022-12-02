2Baba over the moon as he celebrates daughter, Isabel on her 14th birthday

Legendary singer, Innocent Idibia has celebrated his baby girl Isabella on her 14th birthday.

The first kid of 2baba and award-winning actress Annie Idibia is named Isabel. The father of 7 used an image-sharing app to formally wish his daughter a happy birthday.

Wishing his adorable daughter many blessings as she turned 14 today.

He wrote:

“🎊 🎁 🎉 🎁 🎈 Its WORLD ISABEL IDIBIA DAY So All hail PRINCESS ISABEL First of her name yay yay and all those game throne tins 🤣 🤣 MASSIVE BIRTHDAY BLESSINGS TO my beautiful daughter ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️”

See post below;

Recall that months back 2Baba had open up on how he hasn’t been there for his kids and wish to do better as a father and a husband.

The legendary singer, made this revelation after he visited the grave of his late friend and singer, Sound Sultan, he shared a video in which he begged for God’s protection on all his children. In the caption, Tuface reeled out all the names of his children and asked God to protect them all.