33-yr-old virgin reveals its challenging finding a virgin lady to marry

A 33-year-old man has gone online to seek help searching for a woman who shares the same values as him so he can marry her.

He wrote to an online counselor to help connect him with a lady who has the qualities he is looking for in a wife.

The man, who revealed he is still a virgin said he’s never been in a relationship all his life and he’s scared of the modern day woman who is very active n the bedroom.

He specifically asked for a lady that’s also a virgin like him and would love to keep their virginity till marriage.

According to him, a woman between 21 to 22 years he can put his trust in and build a peaceful home with is the type he wants.

In his words; “I’m a guy of 33, and proudly a virgin. I’m from Anambra and looking forward to settling down from 2023. I’ve not been in any relationship before now and I’m scared of this end time ladies with high penile mileage.

I need someone who shares the same value with me,no sex before marriage. I need someone I can trust and have a peaceful home with. A post you made about 3 hours ago about a girl of 21 or 22yrs who wants to keep herself,really got me.

I will so much appreciate it if you can link us up. Or any advice from you will be welcome.”