TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex…

33-yr-old virgin reveals its challenging finding a virgin lady to marry

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A 33-year-old man has gone online to seek help searching for a woman who shares the same values as him so he can marry her.

He wrote to an online counselor to help connect him with a lady who has the qualities he is looking for in a wife.

The man, who revealed he is still a virgin said he’s never been in a relationship all his life and he’s scared of the modern day woman who is very active n the bedroom.

READ ALSO

“I’m proud to share that I’m surrounded by…

“Ifeanyi must marry me immediately” – Lady…

He specifically asked for a lady that’s also a virgin like him and would love to keep their virginity till marriage.

According to him, a woman between 21 to 22 years he can put his trust in and build a peaceful home with is the type he wants.

In his words; “I’m a guy of 33, and proudly a virgin. I’m from Anambra and looking forward to settling down from 2023. I’ve not been in any relationship before now and I’m scared of this end time ladies with high penile mileage.

I need someone who shares the same value with me,no sex before marriage. I need someone I can trust and have a peaceful home with. A post you made about 3 hours ago about a girl of 21 or 22yrs who wants to keep herself,really got me.

I will so much appreciate it if you can link us up. Or any advice from you will be welcome.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

“First million, first land, first proper house, first car” –…

The love is undiluted – Reactions as Flavour and his adopted son share emotional…

Man shares video of lady in his hotel room lying to her boyfriend via phone

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady secretly weds another man, sends wedding photos to boyfriend 2 months after…

VIDEO: Singer Paul Okoye and girlfriend jet off for the New Year holiday

Tobi Bakre releases family photo, reveals son’s face as he marks first…

33-yr-old virgin reveals its challenging finding a virgin lady to marry

“Santa was in here”: 3-year-old girl overjoyed after mom secretly…

23-year-old influencer raises eyebrows after buying house and office worth over…

“Why I can no longer use public transportation” – Man narrates…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More