“42-year-old mother of 2” – Woman surprises people with young looking photos

A Twitter user identified as @thebutterfly has gotten internet buzzing after sharing photos and claiming to be a 42-year-old mother of two.
Many netizens found this unbelievable as they stated that she doesn’t look a bit her age.
Netizens concluded that apart from possessing good genes, she also has luck in her possession.
Denga said, “Who is 42? Twitter is full of liers. I put it to you that you are 33.”
Zee Gongotha said, “I look way older than you but I’m younger im jealous shem…you’re beautiful 😍 🤩 👌.”
Aboderin said, ‘With this kinda of look
Omo your husband Dey try ooh and u self Dey maintain yourself sha.”
Paballo said, “42? Sorry Nana if you don’t want to tell us your age it’s ok. Just don’t lie to us. Journal 90s baby 😑.”
Ncumisa said, “I think it’s more of genes than life style … correct me mntase if I’m wrong.”
Mayweather said, “She’s so beautiful, look at her skin🥰 fountain of youth.”
