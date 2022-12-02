TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with…

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to…

“42-year-old mother of 2” – Woman surprises people with young looking photos

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as @thebutterfly has gotten internet buzzing after sharing photos and claiming to be a 42-year-old mother of two.

Many netizens found this unbelievable as they stated that she doesn’t look a bit her age.

Netizens concluded that apart from possessing good genes, she also has luck in her possession.

Denga said, “Who is 42? Twitter is full of liers. I put it to you that you are 33.”

Zee Gongotha said, “I look way older than you but I’m younger im jealous shem…you’re beautiful 😍 🤩 👌.”

Aboderin said, ‘With this kinda of look
Omo your husband Dey try ooh and u self Dey maintain yourself sha.”

Paballo said, “42? Sorry Nana if you don’t want to tell us your age it’s ok. Just don’t lie to us. Journal 90s baby 😑.”

Ncumisa said, “I think it’s more of genes than life style … correct me mntase if I’m wrong.”

Mayweather said, “She’s so beautiful, look at her skin🥰 fountain of youth.”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another…

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to catch his…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the presence of…

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her…

Skitmaker Kiekie shares beautiful moments from her gender reveal party (Video)

Tight childhood friends of 15 years divorce barely 5 months after getting…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Why I killed my neighbor with a machete” – Native doctor…

“42-year-old mother of 2” – Woman surprises people with young…

“Leave Allysyn’s name out your hateful mouths” — Hermes fumes after declaring…

Brilliant 14-year-old Nigerian girl wins spelling bee competition, wins N2.5…

Little kid uses mic like a teacher as he leads school assembly with authority…

Pretty twin sisters who became pregnant at same time deliver on same day (Video)

“I never see N100 million for my life before o” – Sabinus…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More