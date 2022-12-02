“42-year-old mother of 2” – Woman surprises people with young looking photos

A Twitter user identified as @thebutterfly has gotten internet buzzing after sharing photos and claiming to be a 42-year-old mother of two.

Many netizens found this unbelievable as they stated that she doesn’t look a bit her age.

Netizens concluded that apart from possessing good genes, she also has luck in her possession.

Denga said, “Who is 42? Twitter is full of liers. I put it to you that you are 33.”

Zee Gongotha said, “I look way older than you but I’m younger im jealous shem…you’re beautiful 😍 🤩 👌.”

Aboderin said, ‘With this kinda of look

Omo your husband Dey try ooh and u self Dey maintain yourself sha.”

Paballo said, “42? Sorry Nana if you don’t want to tell us your age it’s ok. Just don’t lie to us. Journal 90s baby 😑.”

Ncumisa said, “I think it’s more of genes than life style … correct me mntase if I’m wrong.”

Mayweather said, “She’s so beautiful, look at her skin🥰 fountain of youth.”

See post below: