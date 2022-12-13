75-year-old man admits defiling and impregnating 13-year-old girl in Anambra

A 75-year-old man, Sunday Muoghalu, who s*xually harassed, impregnated a 13-year-old girl in Anambra State has confessed to the crime.

Sunday reportedly abandoned the 13-year-old girl after impregnating her leaving the victim to her fate after she gave birth at the hospital.

It was after the victim was captured in a viral video with her carrying her newborn baby in a hospital that the Anambra state government moved to rescue her.

She was reportedly held in the hospital over her inability to settle her medical bill, after giving birth to the baby.

The victim then revealed that her biological parents reside in Agulu, a community in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State but she hails from Akwa Ibom State.

She also told reporters in Awka, the state capital, shortly after her rescue, that Sunday Muoghalu, who was her guardian, serially r*ped her before getting her pregnant.

The victim also revealed that Sunday had been raping other children in the area.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday night, December 11, by the police with the help of the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social welfare, Hon Ify Obinabo.

During an interview with the culprit, who resides at Agu oye Umudioka Awka, Sunday said he is responsible for the pregnancy.

When he was asked the reason behind such action, Muoghalu said that he was only playing with the minor and never intended to impregnate her.

The young mother is currently in a safe place while the suspect will be arraigned in court for prosecution.