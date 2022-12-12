75-year-old widow accuses stepson of ejecting her from her husband’s house in Imo (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Mrs. Dorothy Onwudirimba, an old widow, claims that her stepson Okonkwo forced her out of her husband’s house.

According to Punch, the mother of five in Umuntumogu in Imo State’s Okwuohia Obowo Local Government Area alleged that Okonkwo had obtain a court order to destroy her property.

The widow was captured on camera mourning and sobbing as some men tore off the house’s roof and dumped her belongings outdoors.

Recounting her ordeal, she said:

“Last Tuesday, I was at home when the carpenters and police officers armed with guns drove into our compound and started removing the roof of my house. I was amazed and started asking them why they were removing my roof, but they didn’t answer me.

When the police left our compound, one of my stepson’s children, Chinonso, entered the house and started throwing my property away. My children and I lost a lot of our personal belongings, including money.

After that, we were locked outside the house by my stepson and we are now stranded in our community; my daughter-in-law who gave birth a few days ago is somewhere with her baby while I’m now in someone’s house.”

