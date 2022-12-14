“A lot of my colleagues are broke” – Actor Deyemi

Nollywood actor, Deyemi has revealed that most of his colleagues are broke and the fame they have is just a by product.

The actor took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to share his opinion on attaining highest earning not highest grossing or feature.

However, a fan quizzed the actor on how he thought the fame brought the bag.

Replying the inquisitive fan he revealed that most celebrities are actually broke and not as rich as you might think.

See post below;

THEINFONG recalls that the actor revealed why he always dies in all his movies.

A curious fan who noticed that the actor keeps dying in all his movies asked:

“Why is @_deyemi dying in every banger film tho?”

Deyemi in turn responded that it was because of how high his rates were and added that his bills were so high that one would even want to k*ll him in real life.

He responded to the tweet saying: