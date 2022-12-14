TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking…

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover,…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over…

“A lot of my colleagues are broke” – Actor Deyemi

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nollywood actor, Deyemi has revealed that most of his colleagues are broke and the fame they have is just a by product.

The actor took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to share his opinion on attaining highest earning not highest grossing or feature.

However, a fan quizzed the actor on how he thought the fame brought the bag.

READ ALSO

“She said YES!” – Actor Wole Ojo engages…

Actor Lateef Adedimeji escapes untimely death days to first…

Replying the inquisitive fan he revealed that most celebrities are actually broke and not as rich as you might think.

See post below;

THEINFONG recalls that the actor revealed why he always dies in all his movies.

A curious fan who noticed that the actor keeps dying in all his movies asked:

“Why is @_deyemi dying in every banger film tho?”

Deyemi in turn responded that it was because of how high his rates were and added that his bills were so high that one would even want to k*ll him in real life.

He responded to the tweet saying:

“Bruh e fit be say na budget cause am o! If I bill you my daily rate you fit wan Kee me for real life! 😂.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking helpless”…

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

Man horrified after discovering he has two siblings, 4 years after random lady…

“Why I failed to show up for my concert in Ghana” – Wizkid

“My husband and I got engaged 4 days after we met” – Chita Agwu…

One year later, viral ex-hawker expresses gratitude to Nigerians for…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Why I ended my five years relationship – Man shares shocking WhatsApp…

VIDEO: Teen Actress Ifedi Sharon reacts to backlash from Netizens following…

Young lady boldly declares she’ll marry for money for her children’s sake

Student misses exam after arriving hall 7 hours late, says he was reading

“Sort Your issue privately or shut up and move on” – Actor, Dave Ogbeni slams…

Young man gifts dad new car to show appreciation for raising him (Video)

“A lot of my colleagues are broke” – Actor Deyemi

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More