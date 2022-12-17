TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, a popular Nigerian singer, has spoken out in support of polygamy.

The controversial performer stated that while it is acceptable for a married man to have multiple wives, a woman is only supposed to be with one man.

Portable stated this on his Instagram page just days after he welcomed another child with his girlfriend, Berry.

The Zazuu star also adviced men to hustle first and make money before they think of falling in love and settling down.

He wrote; ”ZAzuu One Man 👨 For All Woman 👩

Woman for one Man That’s how it’s works ✅ 👑 Oba Ba Lori Oungbogbo Make Money Before You Love ❤️ If You No Get Money 💰 Your Caring Na Disturbance Aza Man Every Other Day Is Aza Man Get Money 💴 First Fall in Love Later.”

A man is meant to be with multiple women – Portable says

