TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing…

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy…

Odunlade Adekola receives huge money cake, frames and more on his…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Actor Alex Ekubo of Nollywood has finally responded to Fancy Acholonu’s apology.

The actor expressed his gratitude for the apology in her comment box in response to her post.

Replying to his ex-fiancé’s apology he wrote, “I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all”.

READ ALSO

“There’s nothing on the street, hold your man tight” –…

‘Don’t accept her back, she will run off again’ – Dr Penking…

In other news, Mellisa Osagie, a Nollywood actress, has revealed that her boyfriend ended their relationship due to an intimate role she played in a film.

She revealed this during an interview with The Punch, adding that he saw her in a bedroom scene and broke up with her as a result.

Mellisa also stated that her experience does not prevent her from looking for a man who is willing to stay despite her profession’s demands.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy Austin as she…

Odunlade Adekola receives huge money cake, frames and more on his 46th birthday…

23-year-old influencer raises eyebrows after buying house and office worth over…

“Try to rest and stop doing everything to pepper your husband’s first wife” –…

Man shares video of lady in his hotel room lying to her boyfriend via phone

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy Austin as she…

Why I hate stingy men – Writer, Chidera Slumflower

Top 5 Best East African Songs of 2022

“Some people claimed I was too local to win BBNaija show” – Phyna…

My man broke up with me for acting bedroom scene – Actress, Mellisa Osagie

Media mogul, Mo Abudu joins the OSCARS voting committee

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More