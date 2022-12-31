Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology

Actor Alex Ekubo of Nollywood has finally responded to Fancy Acholonu’s apology.

The actor expressed his gratitude for the apology in her comment box in response to her post.

Replying to his ex-fiancé’s apology he wrote, “I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all”.

In other news, Mellisa Osagie, a Nollywood actress, has revealed that her boyfriend ended their relationship due to an intimate role she played in a film.

She revealed this during an interview with The Punch, adding that he saw her in a bedroom scene and broke up with her as a result.

Mellisa also stated that her experience does not prevent her from looking for a man who is willing to stay despite her profession’s demands.