Actor, Hanks Anuku makes appearance at Zubby Michaels’ party amid rumoured mental illness

Nigerian veteran actor, Hanks Anuku was spotted at the annual Eze Ndi Ala Day held by his junior colleague, Zubby Michael amidst speculations surrounding his sanity.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Zubby Michaels held his annual Eze Ndi Ala Day in his home town, where he gave out millions. Zubby Michaels gave out N10 million to 10 people and more.

In an appreciation post to his colleagues for attending, Zubby revealed that Hanks Anuku was among the party guests which included Yul Edochie, Destiny Etiko and more.

See post below;

This is coming just few days after, comedian Nas Boi raised alarm on the actor’s poor condition.

Nas Boi had questioned why celebrities were hiding the actor’s mental illness and claiming he was fine.

The comic star told the world about his unpleasant encounter with Hanks Anuku while they were both in Asaba.

He confirmed that the actor isn’t fine after seeing him wandering Asaba’s streets looking hopeless.

But Nas made it clear that he had his number and would do his part to assist him.