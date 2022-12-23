TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Actor, Hanks Anuku makes appearance at Zubby Michaels’ party amid rumoured mental illness

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nigerian veteran actor, Hanks Anuku was spotted at the annual Eze Ndi Ala Day held by his junior colleague, Zubby Michael amidst speculations surrounding his sanity.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Zubby Michaels held his annual Eze Ndi Ala Day in his home town, where he gave out millions. Zubby Michaels gave out N10 million to 10 people and more.

In an appreciation post to his colleagues for attending, Zubby revealed that Hanks Anuku was among the party guests which included Yul Edochie, Destiny Etiko and more.

READ ALSO

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba…

“They post luxuries online but can’t help a colleague who’s…

See post below;

This is coming just few days after, comedian Nas Boi raised alarm on the actor’s poor condition.

Nas Boi had questioned why celebrities were hiding the actor’s mental illness and claiming he was fine.

The comic star told the world about his unpleasant encounter with Hanks Anuku while they were both in Asaba.

He confirmed that the actor isn’t fine after seeing him wandering Asaba’s streets looking hopeless.

But Nas made it clear that he had his number and would do his part to assist him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

Man returns to shop to give back what he stole there during his childhood…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Excited bride leaks her chat as she weds man 7 months after meeting him on…

Actor, Hanks Anuku makes appearance at Zubby Michaels’ party amid rumoured…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

“Thank you for understanding the meaning of LOVE”– Rosy Meurer pens…

Nigerian celebrities that came out as polygamous in 2022

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

VIDEO: “This is pure witchcraft” — Speculations as soldier ants attack pot of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More