Actor Lateef Adedimeji escapes untimely death days to first wedding anniversary

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, expresses gratitude as he escapes untimely death following a break failure in his car.

The actor revealed his ordeal after expressing a mechanical failure. He and his wife, Mo Bimpe, are soon to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Lateef Adedimeji recounted his recent near-death experience in a post on the photo-sharing website Instagram.

Sharing a video of his singing praises, he wrote;