Actor Lateef Adedimeji escapes untimely death days to first wedding anniversary

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, expresses gratitude as he escapes untimely death following a break failure in his car.
The actor revealed his ordeal after expressing a mechanical failure. He and his wife, Mo Bimpe, are soon to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
Lateef Adedimeji recounted his recent near-death experience in a post on the photo-sharing website Instagram.
Sharing a video of his singing praises, he wrote;
“May the Almighty be praised. Which of the blessings of God will I deny? You are indeed worthy of all my praise. Thank you for your love, thank you for my family, thank you for my wife, thank you for saving me, that I escaped death a few days ago with the break failure is all by your grace, thank you God for always coming through for us. I will praise you always Allah,”
