Actor, Yul Edochie shows of his rap skills in response to Wizkid (Video)

Controversial actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to Wizkid’s claim that rap is dead.

It would be recalled that several days, WizKid has said that the rap genre is boring and dead, while speaking in favour of Afrobeats dominating it.

The founder of Starboy Entertainment claims that most Hip Hop artists use the same rhythms and have comparable styles.

Yul, who has a successful job in the film industry, responded to him by saying that he is going to wake up the genre.

The actor showed of his rap skills in a video he uploaded on his Instagram page while boasting that he’s shutting down the industry.

The father of four also revealed that he will release an album soon, which had fans curious as to what he has in store.

He wrote: “@wizkidayo said Rap music is dead. Well I’m about to wake it up. The entire system will be shut down. Album dropping soon. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Watch the video below: