Actress, Ini Edo opens up on new project with Netflix

Actress, Ini Edo has opened up on her new project with Netflix.

On January 20, 2023, a new Nigerian television series with performances by Ini Edo, Richard Mofe Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Mercy Eke, and others will begin streaming on Netflix.

Netflix announced the Goodnews on their platform, it read:

“Some delightful news to end the year. Shanty Town, a 6-episode series, is coming to Netflix January 20. Here’s your first look.”

Responding to the post, Ini Edo announced that the 6 episode series was co-produced by her and it cost her tears and blood.