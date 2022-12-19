Actress Nancy Isime fulfills her biggest dream as she buys her father a 6 bedroom apartment

Nancy Isime, a Nollywood actress and media personality, has expressed her delight at being able to fulfill her dream of purchasing a home for her father.

The actress, who turned 31 days back, took to her Instagram page to share the good news of her Christmas present to her family. Nancy Isime revealed that she purchased a six-bedroom apartment for her father.

According to the talented actress, this has been one of her greatest dreams, and she is thrilled to see it come true.

“Yesterday, One of my Biggest Dreams came to Fruition.

I ushered my Daddy and Family into their fully completed, finished, furnished 6 bedroom home and it gladdened my heart so much.

I’ve been on this for years and I’m glad I could finally complete and hand the keys over.

We also had a house warming with neighbors, friends and relatives in attendance which also doubled as the part 2 of my 31sy birthday celebration.

Watching everyone congratulate my daddy with hugs and cheers made me grin from ear to ear. When I asked how he felt, he said,

“This has added many more years to my life” amongst many other heartwarming words.

This is also a way to thank my dad for letting his 17 year old daughter leave home daily to chase her dreams of becoming a fully independent woman.

At 19, I told him I was ready to live on my own and even if he had fears, he let me do me with trust that I won’t bring shame to the family.

13years later, I’m happy and manifested this day into reality and I couldn’t be more grateful to God.

I’ve deliberated posting this for a bit but I happen to be followed by many young girls/ persons who can relate to my story so much and are probably in a stage in their lives where they’re wondering if all the hustle will pay off.

Listen to me, it will. Not overnight, but it will. Focus on your dreams, put in the work, take care of yourself whilst trying to take care of others. Take your time, you don’t have to arrive. Just take one step after the other, don’t try to do Big things. Do what you can, be genuinely good person who wants to see good happen for others as much as they want to happen for themselves, stay far away form negativity and most importantly let God do God! These are a few of the Life tips I hold dear. It is right help you. I don’t know. You can try them”.



