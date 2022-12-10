Actress Olaide Oyedeji gifts herself a house ahead of Christmas

Christmas definitely came early as Germany-based Nigerian actress, Olaide Oyedeji, gifts herself a house.

The actress and social media influencer posts on her platforms to let her fans know how excited she is. The mother of four posted a picture of herself in front of her brand-new home along with the message, “God did it.”

She lavished admiration on the suppliers who had entrusted her with their brands as well as her supporters.

Olaide Oyedeji also disclosed that the construction of her new home took 10 months.

Hear her:

“God did it With all the shouting, all the disgrace, all the embarrassment from some vendors and some fans, I thank God its all end in praise. This can be possible without all the correct vendors and correct fans. Thank you’ll for believing in me, na your money I take build am oooo. Y’all are my real MVP’s. The journey of 10 months ends in absolut praise, there are a lot of people I would love to tag and appreciate but I can’t mention all names but this one I go talk am @feranmi_spiritual_empire have said it in private am saying it in public again THANK YOU there is really anointing on this mountain adunbarin ma toshi thank you my woman 🙏🙏”

See post below;