TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to…

How to make a married man divorce his wife for you –…

Actress Olaide Oyedeji gifts herself a house ahead of Christmas

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Christmas definitely came early as Germany-based Nigerian actress, Olaide Oyedeji, gifts herself a house.

The actress and social media influencer posts on her platforms to let her fans know how excited she is. The mother of four posted a picture of herself in front of her brand-new home along with the message, “God did it.”

She lavished admiration on the suppliers who had entrusted her with their brands as well as her supporters.

READ ALSO

Actress Peggy Ovire reveals her secret to winning Frederick…

Angel Smith declares Actress, Osas Ighodaro ‘the most…

Olaide Oyedeji also disclosed that the construction of her new home took 10 months.

Hear her:

“God did it

With all the shouting, all the disgrace, all the embarrassment from some vendors and some fans, I thank God its all end in praise. This can be possible without all the correct vendors and correct fans. Thank you’ll for believing in me, na your money I take build am oooo.

Y’all are my real MVP’s. The journey of 10 months ends in absolut praise, there are a lot of people I would love to tag and appreciate but I can’t mention all names but this one I go talk am @feranmi_spiritual_empire have said it in private am saying it in public again THANK YOU there is really anointing on this mountain adunbarin ma toshi thank you my woman 🙏🙏”

See post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial eyelashes and nails…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to discover she’s a…

How to make a married man divorce his wife for you – Relationship expert,…

“Somebody is now showing skin” – Moyo Lawal shades Frederick’s wife, Peggy…

Actress Peggy Ovire reveals her secret to winning Frederick Leonard’s heart

Nigerian lady adds Davido to her prayer request at Shiloh (Photo)

“My wife said she was tired” – Julius Agwu confirms his crashed marriage,…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Olaide Oyedeji gifts herself a house ahead of Christmas

Man arrested for killing sugar mummy and fleeing with her car

VIDEO: MC Oluomo’s ex, Ehi Ogbebor exposes maid for hacking her safe and carting…

Man vows to return to Nigeria after discovering a tuber of yam is N5k in UK…

I asked if he wanted to get married – Young Nigerian lady recounts how she met…

“My wife said she was tired” – Julius Agwu confirms his crashed marriage,…

2Baba over the moon as he celebrates daughter, Isabel on her 14th birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More