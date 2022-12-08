Actress Oma Nnadi reacts after being called out over unpaid debt by colleague

Nollywood star, Oma Nnadi has reacted after being dragged by her colleague, Chioma Okoye over unpaid debt.

This is coming hours after her colleague, Chioma Okoye, claimed that Oma Nnadi had used her to collect loan from someone.

However, the actress was unwilling to pay and to worsen the situation, Oma Nnadi has been using her celebrity status against her.

The unbothered actress and producer posted a video of herself living her best life on Instagram.

Despite the harsh comments on her posts, Oma Nnadi is undoubtedly unconcerned by the draggings and call outs.

“This filter shaaaa”, she captioned a video of her living her best life.

See post below;

Oma Nnadi is actually not the first celebrity being called out over unpaid debt.

Recall that Fidelis Anosike was called out for debt in April, just a few months after his wedding to Rita Dominic.