Actress, Omowunmi Dada gets engaged on boxing day

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada seem to be ending the year on a high note as she gets engaged on boxing day.

Congratulations pour in from her colleague as she announces her engagement.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram page minutes ago, the actress revealed that she unboxed an engagement ring, today, December 26th which marks boxing day.

“See what I UNBOXED”

Several of her coworkers left heartfelt congratulations for her in the comment area of her post.

Mo Abudu, Mo Bimpe, Biola Bayo, Brodashaggi and more rejoiced with the couple.

See comments below:

In another news, Singers and happily married couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold have pledged to stop using pajamas for christmas shoots, as they will be adopting the use of suits from next year.

Sharing photos of them in a matching family pajamas for this year’s christmas celebration, Simi via Instagram recounted how she forced her husband, Adekunle Gold to join in.

