Actress, Omowunmi Dada gets engaged on boxing day

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada seem to be ending the year on a high note as she gets engaged on boxing day.

Congratulations pour in from her colleague as she announces her engagement.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram page minutes ago, the actress revealed that she unboxed an engagement ring, today, December 26th which marks boxing day.

“See what I UNBOXED”

Several of her coworkers left heartfelt congratulations for her in the comment area of her post.

Mo Abudu, Mo Bimpe, Biola Bayo, Brodashaggi and more rejoiced with the couple.

See comments below:

