Actress Seun Osigbesan gushes over hubby on their 10th anniversary

Actress, Seun Osigbesan, who plays the role of Jennifer in the popular TV series, The Johnsons has gushed over her husband on their 10th year anniversary.

Seun reitarated how she feels blessed to have her husband, a fantastic husband to her and an amazing father to their children.

In her words:

”It’s 10 o’clock. All glory to God. When I was single and searching, I desired to build a model marriage, a marriage that inspires and gives hope to the younger ones. So…I needed someone who would share that same vision and make my dream marriage a reality. Then God brought my way the bone of my bone @seunosigbesan

“You don’t only share my vision, you carry all my matter on top your head too muchhhhhh. You, my husband make marriage so seamless and admirable. Living with you is nothing but a blessing. You are a proof that God loves me specially and I’ll forever be grateful to God for the gift of you to me.

“Again, I love you baba mi. Congratulations to us on our 10th wedding anniversary”.

See post below: