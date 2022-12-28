Actress Shan George left speechless as her children surprise her with a Mercedes Benz for Christmas

Veteran actress, Shan George has expressed how shocked she is as her children surprised her with a brand new Mercedes Benz for Christmas.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Shan George expressed gratitude to her children, as she called on her fans to thank them on her behalf.

Praying for them, Shan George affirmed her love for her sons.

“My people, help me thank my children @spektrumdelnoi @presidentjaga for this Christmas Gift. I’ve been in Shock for days now. May God bless u boys all d days of ur lives. May ur children do much more for u. I love u scarer. I don join Mercedes geng o”.

The actress is not the only celebrity who has a new car for Christmas as Singer Harrysong acquired two new cars for Christmas.

The singer took to his Instagram page to show off his newly acquired whips – Infinity and Escalade he bought for himself as an early Christmas gift.