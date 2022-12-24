Actress Tana Adelana marks birthday with African themed shoot(photos)

Nollywood actress Tana Adelana has fully embraced her African side for her birthday this year.

The actress posted pictures from her African-themed photoshoot on her Instagram feed.

Recounting her past year, Tana Adelana described it as a roller coaster. However she is thankful that she still stands and she trust God for her new chapter.

“This year was a complete roller coaster for me. But I am thankful that STILL I STAND. I trust God with my next chapter! Happy birthday to the one and only Achalugo 1 of Amofia Kingdom Nara Unateze and the world. Asa n’igbo, Ada Igbo, Ada Nara Unaleze, Obidiya, Asa Odogwu. The CAPRICORN QUEEN”.

Recall that the actress lost her dad early this year.

In May 2022, Tana Adelana’s father, Igwe Patrick Okoro-Egbo, passed away.

On her verified Instagram page, she shared the tragic news and referred to the late monarch as the best father ever.