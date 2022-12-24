American Rapper, Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, faces 22-years imprisonment

Daystar Peterson, best known by his stage name Tory Lanez, was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet in the summer of 2020 after a dispute about their romantic relationships and individual careers by a Los Angeles jury on Friday.

He was found guilty of all charges, including assault with a semiautomatic weapon, keeping a loaded, unregistered weapon in a moving vehicle, and careless gun discharge.

As Lanez and Harry were being brought home by Lanez’s security officer, Jaquan Smith, Megan admitted that she had gotten into a fight with them.

Megan, however, alighted the vehicle after which she was shot at repeatedly by Tory through the car window while saying “Dance B*t*h.”

He had earlier pleaded “Not guilty” in November 2020, after he was arraigned; now faces up to 22 years in prison.