Angel Smith declares Actress, Osas Ighodaro ‘the most beautiful woman in Nigeria’

By Deborah Ngere

BBnaija’s star, Angel Smith has declared Actress, Osas Ighodaro the most beautiful woman in Nigeria.

Angel Smith left the flattering comment on her micro-blogging platform.

Lavishing sweet words on her, she tweeted,

“I wonder if Osas Ighodaro knows that she’s the most beautiful woman in Nigeria”.

However, Angel is not the first celebrity commenting on how beautiful the actress is as Grammy Award winning singer, Wizkid had flattered her with his comments months back.

The single-mother of one had shared a photo of her derriere while rocking a bikini.

She captioned the photo with, “27/8/2022”.

Surprisingly, Wizkid took to her comment section to drop a comment.

The singer stated her photo was worthy of an album cover.

Album cover”.

The actress who won the best dressed award in the AMVCA won Miss Black USA in 2010, indeed she is a beauty.

