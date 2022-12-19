TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two…

Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date…

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye and his estranged wife, Anita Okoye are now officially divorced.

Recall that Anita filed for divorce last year, on the grounds of cheating, separation, being an absentee father, fraud, and difficult experiences.

Anita and Paul Okoye were divorced by an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama a year after she filed the case.

READ ALSO

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another…

Moment a groom struggled to make his bride laugh during…

Anita, no doubt emerged victorious, as she requested a monthly settlement of $20,000 and a number of her husband’s mansions.

Recall that earlier this year, Anita Okoye had dragged Paul Okoye to court over alleged infidelity.

The couple who are separated for over a year now had kept many hoping for a reconciliation.

However, we don’t think that would ever be possible as Anita Okoye had carried on with her divorce lawsuit.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two years before…

Nigerians express shock as Ahmed Musa shares PVC showing his date of birth

Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in new video

“It started with a little crush … my husband” — Frodd’s fiancee, Chioma gushes…

Daddy Freeze tackles Yul Edochie for declaring himself a proud polygamist

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

“I will forever miss you, my besty” — IVD remembers late wife

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

DJ Cuppy meets her fiance, Ryan Taylor’s dad for the first time

Hilarious moment Funke Akindele got scared after she was pranked by a man on set…

“I was just 12 when he left” – Father and son reunite in…

“Instead of dating your father, I’ll use juju if you break my heart”…

“I am so happy” – Man with cerebral palsy jubilates as he gets…

“I am going to my husband’s house” – Paul…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More