Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye and his estranged wife, Anita Okoye are now officially divorced.

Recall that Anita filed for divorce last year, on the grounds of cheating, separation, being an absentee father, fraud, and difficult experiences.

Anita and Paul Okoye were divorced by an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama a year after she filed the case.

Anita, no doubt emerged victorious, as she requested a monthly settlement of $20,000 and a number of her husband’s mansions.

Recall that earlier this year, Anita Okoye had dragged Paul Okoye to court over alleged infidelity.

The couple who are separated for over a year now had kept many hoping for a reconciliation.

However, we don’t think that would ever be possible as Anita Okoye had carried on with her divorce lawsuit.