“Another year don pass” – Destiny Etiko writes as she reflects on singlehood

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Destiny Etiko, a Nigerian curvy actress, reflects on her love life and singlehood as the year comes to a close.

The year 2022 is coming to an end, and people are beginning to reflect on the events of the year. Their accomplishments, wins and losses, and, of course, their love lives.

It seems as though Destiny Etiko may have had a successful year. However, she craves to love and be loved.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared a pic of a mystery man holding a woman who appears to be his lover with the caption;

“Another year don pass and I no snap this picture. NOT CRYING Next year, we move! We moveee ooo”.

See the post below;

