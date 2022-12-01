“Any small thing na Billing, it’s tiring” – UK based Nigerian lady cries out

According to the dual citizen, her people don’t even want to know how she’s faring, all they care about is money like she went there to rob.

The lady said she is not the only one facing this and encouraged every other Nigerian that have people abroad not to think life is a bed of roses over there.

She further mentioned that she was just coming from a night’s shift and was totally exhausted already but the thought of the constant ‘billing‘ frustrates her more.

In her words,

“I can’t be the only one that this thing is happening to. You can’t even call your people in Nigeria, the next thing is ‘billing’. It is not easy here either. I’m just going home, night shift. See my face, very rough. You people cannot hold a conversation without them saying they are financially down. You guys should take it easy. To call anybody is somehow now because the next thing is ‘billing, Aargh! God will provide for all of us”.