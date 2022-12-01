TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary…

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with…

“Any small thing na Billing, it’s tiring” – UK based Nigerian lady cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

According to the dual citizen, her people don’t even want to know how she’s faring, all they care about is money like she went there to rob.

The lady said she is not the only one facing this and encouraged every other Nigerian that have people abroad not to think life is a bed of roses over there.

She further mentioned that she was just coming from a night’s shift and was totally exhausted already but the thought of the constant ‘billing‘ frustrates her more.

READ ALSO

Nigerians should clap for us, being a celebrity is high…

Knack well before you japa – Nigerian man based in UK…

In her words,

“I can’t be the only one that this thing is happening to. You can’t even call your people in Nigeria, the next thing is ‘billing’. It is not easy here either. I’m just going home, night shift. See my face, very rough. You people cannot hold a conversation without them saying they are financially down. You guys should take it easy. To call anybody is somehow now because the next thing is ‘billing, Aargh! God will provide for all of us”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“What Sammie Okposo told me about his wife before he died” –…

Deceased final year student allegedly wakes up at the mortuary (Details)

“We got married 4 days ago, today I caught her in bed with another…

“You look so cute” – Lady approaches man in the presence of…

“Chairman wan open zip o” – Impatient groom attempts to…

Emotional moment Rita Dominic and Kate Henshaw broke down in tears at her…

“Set standard so high and build yourself to match what you want” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian comedian, Sydney Talker shows off mom as she clocks 50

“Life without my mum has been so difficult” – Bobrisky cries…

“Any small thing na Billing, it’s tiring” – UK based…

Man beats 3-year-old daughter to death, attempts to flee authorities in Delta…

“What did you just delete?” Man uses GB WhatsApp to catch his…

Tight childhood friends of 15 years divorce barely 5 months after getting…

“Make una come learn how to sing real music from me” – Portable…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More