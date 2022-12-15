Arewa bridesmaids demand 3 million pounds from groom on wedding day (Video)

A group of bridesmaids of northern descent has made a huge financial request from a man getting married to their bestie named Hassana Sani.

To get their friend’s hand in marriage, the young women together sought 3 million pounds from the groom’s family.

When asked to specify how much bride price they would like to receive, Hassana’s bridesmaids made the request at the ceremony.

The groom’s family and wedding attendees appeared shocked in a viral video which was uploaded on Instagram by Tunde Ednut.

The event host seemed to be stunned at this had to ask them to repeat the amount so as to be sure he heard right.

Watch the video below: