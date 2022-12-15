TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover,…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of…

Arewa bridesmaids demand 3 million pounds from groom on wedding day (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A group of bridesmaids of northern descent has made a huge financial request from a man getting married to their bestie named Hassana Sani.

To get their friend’s hand in marriage, the young women together sought 3 million pounds from the groom’s family.

When asked to specify how much bride price they would like to receive, Hassana’s bridesmaids made the request at the ceremony.

READ ALSO

Man confused as wife-to-be confesses one month to wedding…

Drama as groom makes a scene when asked to kiss the bride…

The groom’s family and wedding attendees appeared shocked in a viral video which was uploaded on Instagram by Tunde Ednut.

The event host seemed to be stunned at this had to ask them to repeat the amount so as to be sure he heard right.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mufasatundeednut)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of Tribute…

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Arewa bridesmaids demand 3 million pounds from groom on wedding day (Video)

“Even Santa dey hustle for daily 2k” – Reactions as Father Christmas…

“I am not gay” – BBNaja Cross cries out bitterly as Nigerian men pester…

“I am flexing and balling” – May Yul Edochie brags as she storms Abuja

“He hasn’t been the same since you left” – Married woman…

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Paul Okoye goes extra miles to reveal the faces of trolls who tag his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More